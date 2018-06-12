Senator: US Ready to Restore Pressure if N Korea Not Willing to ‘Follow Through’

"If North Korea does not prove willing to follow through, we and our allies must be prepared to restore the policy of maximum pressure," McConnell said. "We can get a verifiable deal, which enhances the security of North East Asia, our allies and United States."
McConnell said that he was supportive of the White House position on the resolution of the North Korean problem but emphasized the importance of attaining the end goal.
"The goal of the United States is complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," McConnell said.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Moreover, North Korea affirmed its commitment to denuclearize while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.
