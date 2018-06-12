Senator: US Ready to Restore Pressure if N Korea Not Willing to ‘Follow Through’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must be ready to reapply its maximum pressure policy in case, North Korea fails to implement a denuclearization deal, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday in his opening remarks on the Senate floor.

"If North Korea does not prove willing to follow through, we and our allies must be prepared to restore the policy of maximum pressure," McConnell said. "We can get a verifiable deal, which enhances the security of North East Asia, our allies and United States."

McConnell said that he was supportive of the White House position on the resolution of the North Korean problem but emphasized the importance of attaining the end goal.

"The goal of the United States is complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," McConnell said.

McConnell expressed hope that a verifiable deal was possible to achieve and said such a deal would enhance the security of North East Asia, the United States and its allies.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the summit in Singapore and committed the United States and North Korea to establishing new bilateral relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Moreover, North Korea affirmed its commitment to denuclearize while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.