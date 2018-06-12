Trump Elevates N Korea to Level of US in Haste to Reach Deal With Kim - Pelosi

"In his haste to reach an agreement, President Trump elevated North Korea to the level of the United States while preserving the regime’s status quo," Pelosi said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their summit in Singapore. At the conclusion of the meeting, the two leaders signed a joint statement pledging their countries' commitment to work on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
However, Pelosi called Kim's promises vague and said no specific steps have been outlined that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear program.
Trump said that meetings with Kim will continue and added he would invite the North Korean leader to the White House in the near future.
