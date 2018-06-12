Register
    Expansion of US Anti-Russia Sanctions to Be Retaliated - Deputy Foreign Minister

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia will "indubitably" examine and implement response measures after the United States expanded sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik.

    "Of course, we will examine response measures … Especially since the last list of individuals and entities targeted by US restrictive measures includes our citizens. So in this aspect, indubitably, we will implement response measures and select the ‘candidates’ who excel in their aggressive anti-Russia policies and decisively hamper the normalization of bilateral relations," Ryabkov said.

    Washington used a new pretext to introduce the latest restrictive measures as previously it has linked sanctions with Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election or Crimea’s reunification, according to the official.

    "It shows that the US government, pursuing the goals formulated in the recently promulgated doctrines of various kinds on the so-called deterring Russia, does not stop at nothing," Ryabkov noted.

    Russia will continue to stick to its firm political course, using the sanctions as an impetus to further economic development, according to the deputy foreign minister.

    "It would be the most effective response to the illegal policy of sanctions of the Trump administration," Ryabkov underlined.

    On June 11, the United States sanctioned three Russian individuals and five entities under an executive order against malicious cyber activities and the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over threatening the safety and security of the United States and its allies.

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on measures to counteract "unfriendly actions of the United States and other foreign countries." The law allows for the possibility of countermeasures against the United States and its allies, which have introduced anti-Russia sanctions. It also allows for a temporary or definitive end to the cooperation with the countries or entities that have engaged in unfriendly actions toward Russia.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the latter's alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has refuted all the accusations and taken retaliatory economic restrictions.

    Russia Ready to Assist in Resolution of North Korea Crisis

    Russia is ready to assist as much as possible in resolving the North Korean crisis via political support and tangible proposals if there is a positive precedent of denuclearization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik after the historic US-North Korea summit.

    "If it is possible to create positive precedent in the issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, we would not only welcome this but we would also assist as much as possible from the point of view of political support, from the point of view of bringing forward specific proposals aimed at materialization of these concepts," Ryabkov said.

    The deputy foreign minister added that Russia was expecting the recent progress to "eventually unblock the possibilities for a normal economic cooperation on the Korean Peninsula," with the participation of Moscow and other parties, "the participation that is currently, unfortunately, blocked as a result of the adoption of a series of [UN] Security Council resolutions."

    "We believe that the more chances to resolve the problem via talks, within the framework that was discussed and, apparently, formed today… the better. And not only for the situation in northeastern Asia but for the global stability," Ryabkov explained.

    The deputy foreign minister added that there had been plenty of reasons recently to be concerned over the settlement of a number of crises and conflicts.

    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

    After the summit, Trump and Kim signed an agreement, in which Pyongyang confirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.

