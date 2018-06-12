Singapore Agreement Breaks 'Last Remaining Cold War Legacy' - S Korean President

The South Korean president also stated that Seoul will "accompany Pyongyang on the path of peace and cooperation," vowing to write a "new history" with North Korea.
"Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation… The June 12 Sentosa Agreement will be recorded as a historic event that has helped break down the last remaining Cold War legacy on Earth" Moon said in a statement released by his office.
READ MORE: Trump Says Got Along With Kim From Beginning of Meeting
On Tuesday Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a document after a long-awaited historic summit in Singapore. Addressing the results of the negotiations, Trump said North Korea's denuclearization process would be starting "very quickly," while the North Korean leader stated, that the world was about to see "a major change."
All comments
Show new comments (0)