Trump Talks to Journalists After Historic Summit With N Korean Leader

Following an historic summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore, the US president is talking to journalists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim and Trump met for an historic summit in Singapore. The two leaders held one-on-one talks, which were followed by consultations in an expanded format and a working lunch. Following the negotiations, the two leaders signed a document, which consisted of four main pillars implying new US-North Korean relations, Pyongyang's demilitarization, joint work for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and recovering the remains of prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action.

"It's my honor to address to the people of the world following after this historic summit," Donald Trump told to the press. "I'm glad to deliver this message of piece."

"I want to thank chairman Kim for the step to the bright future. Chairman Kim is a very honest, direct and productive man," the US President said.

"We entered new glorius era of security and prosperity," Mr. Trump added.

The president has also expressed hopes that the Korean war will end soon. "Now we can have hope that it will soon end and it will, it will soon end," Trump said adding that "yesterday's war should not be tomorrow's war."

"We agreed to implement our agreement as soon as possible," Donald Trump told reporters adding that Kim Jong-un has a strong intention of agreement implementation.

"Chairman Kim told me that North Korea has already destroyed a major nuclear engine test site," Donald Trump said.

"Chairman Kim has incredible chance to create and to see a peaceful future for the people of his country."

Answering the question from a journalist, President Trump said that the US and North Korea have "agreed a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." And the process of denuclearization will be verified.

Speaking about human rights problem in the DPRK, Donald Trump told journalists that they discussed this issue. "Kim Jong-un will do things. He is a very smart man, good negotiator, Trump added.

Trump also noted that Kim Jong-un will be invited to the White House in appropriate time.