US Must Use All 'Available Tools' to Get Good Outcome With N Korea - US Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump and his administration must use all available tools in order to reach a successful outcome during negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and denuclearize the Korean peninsula, US Senator Joe Donnelly said in a statement ahead of Tuesday's summit.

"I support President Trump and his administration’s stated goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, and I continue to believe we should utilize all available tools – economic, diplomatic, and military — in order to give our country the best chance for a successful outcome that makes… America safer," Donnelly said on Monday.

Donnelly added that everyone wants Trump's discussions with Kim to be successful.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to sit down for a one-on-one meeting at 9:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. GMT) in Singapore on Tuesday, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting.

This week, Singapore hosts the first-ever bilateral talks between North Korea and the United States. The historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during which the two counterparts are expected to discuss the establishment of diplomatic ties and North Korea’s denuclearization, will be held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on Tuesday.