Ibiza Flight Diverted to France Over Drunken Passenger With Blow Up Sex Doll

An Ibiza-bound flight was diverted over a passenger’s “disruptive” and “aggressive” behavior due to his alcohol consumption.

The passenger appeared to be “well-prepared” for never-ending parties in Ibiza as he got drunk on the plane, and brought a blow up sex doll on board with him – something which was met with outrage by fellow passengers with children.

The company, Jet2, stated that such behavior would not be “tolerated.”

“It’s very clear that consuming alcohol illicitly contributed to this behavior.”

A passenger told BBC Northern Ireland that the man was accompanied by a “large stag group,” which got “quite rowdy” on board.

“The captain introduced himself and gave a really stern warning and reiterated that only alcohol bought onboard could be consumed on the flight and duty free couldn’t be consumed. Passengers couldn’t get off the plane and it was roasting. All the babies and kids on the plane were so unsettled. Six hours in total when it should have been a three hour flight,” she said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Jet2 has stated that the passenger appeared “aggressive” to crew members as well as other passengers on board, which prompted the airline to divert the flight and take the man off with the help of the police in the French city of Toulouse.

“We will not under any circumstances tolerate this type of disgraceful behavior onboard our aircraft. […] We sincerely apologize to all the customers on that flight. We will be taking further action in support of our crew to ensure Mr. McDowell is held accountable for his actions and indeed Mr. McDowell has already received a lifetime ban from future Jet2.com flights,” the spokesperson told the BBC.