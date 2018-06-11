US Energy Department to Play 'Integral' Role if Trump-Kim Summit Successful

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Energy will play a leading role in any agreement reached between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their summit in Singapore, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in an interview on CNN's "New Day" program on Monday.

"The Department of Energy will play an integral role. They’re the lead agency," Perry told CNN. "If we’re successful, as we hope the president is in his negotiations to allow for the denuclearization of the peninsula, the department of energy will play a significant if not lead role."

The US Department of Energy is responsible for overseeing US nuclear weapons and preventing nuclear proliferation.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to sit down for a one-on-one meeting at 9:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday, before an expanded bilateral meeting. During the event, the two leaders are expected to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, and other issues.

The US-North Korean summit will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries.