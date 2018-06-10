Leader of Center-Left Bloc in EU Parliament Says Trump ‘Reliable as Weather’

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - President of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Udo Bullmann on Sunday said that US leader Donald Trump’s word was "as reliable as the weather."

"Only certainty after #G7: #Trump’s word is as reliable as the weather. With a US-President whose actions are completely volatile, the EU has to be stronger and more united than ever to defend international values!" Bullmann wrote on Twitter.

Only certainty after #G7: #Trump ‘s word is as reliable as the weather. With a US-President whose actions are completely volatile, the EU has to be stronger and more united than ever to defend international values! @TheProgressives — Udo Bullmann (@UdoBullmann) 10 июня 2018 г.

On Saturday, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – concluded a two-day summit in the Canadian province of Quebec. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the final communique was agreed by all seven countries.

READ MORE: Summit's Final Communique: G7 or G6 and Trump?

However, later the same day, Trump said he had instructed US House of Representatives not to endorse the communique due to statements made by Trudeau, who called US metal tariffs, imposed in March, "insulting" and announced retaliatory measures. Trump also accused Trudeau of dishonest behavior, claiming that his statements after summit contradicted his behavior during their meetings.