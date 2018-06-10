We Agreed on Fostering Greater Economic Partnership With China – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a press conference following the 18th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Qingdao.

The combined purchasing power of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is greater than G7, Putin said.

"The very fact that we confirm the high level of our interaction and talk about the need for its development, in my opinion, is of great importance, for contemporary international relations, for Russian-Chinese relations," he said.

Answering questions about the G7, the Russian President stated that Russia did not leave it and will be glad to see everyone in Moscow.

Speaking about the Skripal case, discussed at G7 summit, Putin noted, that "nothing new" was said on the matter, stressing that "it is necessary to stop chatter and move on to cooperation."

Putin stressed that he is ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready, adding that there were "no precise talks on a place for the meeting."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW