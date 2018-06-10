Trump Might Consider Opening a US Embassy in North Korea - Source

US President Donald Trump is willing to establish official diplomatic relations with North Korea and even open a US embassy in Pyongyang, two sources close to the Singapore are reported saying.

US President Donald Trump is willing to establish diplomatic relations with North Korea and, subsequently, even open an embassy in its capital, Pyongyang, Axios reports citing two unnamed sources close to Singapore summit of US and North Korean leaders organization.

"It’s definitely been discussed," the source said. "His view is: 'We can discuss that: It's on the table. Let’s see.' Of course we would consider it. There’s almost nothing he'll take off the table going in."

The sources reportedly stressed that this is only one of many topics that might come up at the summit and that nothing has been decided or necessarily expected, considering Trump's record of aggressive approach to North Korean issue.

However, the reestablishing of diplomatic relations has reportedly been discussed between the working group, with engagements in New York, the Korean Demilitarized Zone and in Singapore.

"It would all depend what he gets in return," the website quotes a source close to the White House saying. "Denuclearization would have to be happening."

"POTUS will consider any idea anyone brings him if it delivers on denuclearization that is irreversible and verifiable. He won't be played by Kim. But it is not his style to — on the front end — rule out possibilities of what could happen or may happen depending on how negotiations go," the source added.

According to Axios, the White House refused to provide comments saying it won't comment on internal discussions.