US President Donald Trump has assessed highly North Korea's efforts to prepare for the upcoming US-N Korea summit.

At the same time, the US president thinks that Kim Jong-un can make North Korea great.

Speaking about the current G7 summit, Trump positively assessed the talks, saying that trade was at the top of the agenda. However, the US president noted that G8 format was more meaningful than G7, adding that he would be positive if Russia returns in the bloc.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW