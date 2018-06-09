Lavrov: US-N Korea Talks to Address Issue of Peace Deal Between Seoul, Pyongyang

QINGDAO (China) (Sputnik) – The upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will address the issue of a peace treaty between Seoul and Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

"They will discuss, among other issues, a peace treaty, so everything is developing in the line with the Russian-Chinese road map," Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that denuclearization should not be the only goal of the talks.

"At the final stage, the sides should not only reach an agreement on the peace on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearization but on establishing peace and stability in the Northeastern Asia in general. This is exactly what has been announced by the parties to the negotiations, which are the two Koreas and the United States," Lavrov stressed.

On June 12, Trump and Kim are expected to meet in Singapore. The meeting has become possible as result of the improving relations between Seoul and Pyongyang. In January, Kim decided to initiate talks with the South Korean side amid the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The relations further improved in April, when Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the truce village of Panmunjom at the border between the two Koreas. The two leaders agreed to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and sign a peace agreement sometime this year.