Mogherini Cancels Jerusalem Visit, Citing 'Agenda Reasons'

Federica Mogherini, the European Union's top official, has canceled her participation in a conference organized by the American Jewish Committee set to take place at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.
Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the Israeli PM was unable to meet with Mogherini during her visit, while diplomatic sources emphasized that "her positions are very hostile."
The reason the visit was canceled, according to EU sources, was not Netanyahu, but "agenda reasons." They stressed that Mogherini was looking forward to repeating the visit to the region in the near future.
Following the developments on the Israeli border, the UNHRC approved the creation of an independent mechanism to investigate alleged violations by the IDF that claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinian protesters during clashes after the relocation of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
The resolution was supported by 29 countries, with two votes against and 14 abstentions.
