Iran to Refrain From Talks as Long as Washington Using Threats - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations between Iran and the United States are not possible as long as Washington uses the language of threats, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday.

"It is difficult to imagine any prospects for a dialogue with the United States in any field unless the United States begins respectful communication with the great old and civilized Iranian nation… without using the language of threats and sanctions," Qassemi said as quoted in a press release of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Qassemi went on saying that before expressing hope for negotiating a new nuclear agreement with Iran, US President Donald Trump should have ceased his threats against other countries and peoples.

On Thursday, Trump expressed his hope that at some point Iran would launch negotiations with the United States to conclude a nuclear agreement that would work well for all the parties.

In early May, Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump's decision was largely criticized by other parties to the JCPOA.

