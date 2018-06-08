WATCH Protests in Canada Ahead of G7 Summit Amid EU-US Row (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The Group of Seven summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, already fraught with political pressure amid trade disagreements between the US and its Canadian and European allies, has been further complicated as thousands of demonstrators staged protests against the high-level meetings.

The mostly peaceful demonstrations in Quebec City on Thursday saw thousands of protesters took to the streets, with a heavy police presence deployed in the area ahead of the summit.

Twitter users posted pics appearing to show some of the police carrying assault rifles, with many in riot gear.

Police are ready as G7 protestors set off for Quebec City’s convention Centre #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/gnQrJroPxn — Amanda Jelowicki (@JelowickiGlobal) 7 июня 2018 г.

Protesters included left-wing and anti-globalization activists, as well as Native Canadian activists protesting their tribal leaders' participation in the G7 welcoming ceremony set for Friday.

Shanipiap is one of the Innu activists here at a an anti #G72018 march in Quebec City. In her speech she condemns the participation of Huron-Wendat and Innu Chiefs who will participating in the welcoming of G7 leaders tomorrow in La Malbaie, Qc ⁦@APTNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/S1MWscdq6n — Tom Fennario (@tfennario) 7 июня 2018 г.

Police made at least two arrests. A CBC reporter said the suspects are accused of possessing explosive substances.

Police arrest one protestors during a G7 demonstration. Protestors are marching toward Quebec City’s convention centre. So far the protest has remained peaceful #G7summit# pic.twitter.com/GPcFMBifaJ — Amanda Jelowicki (@JelowickiGlobal) 7 июня 2018 г.

Quebec police confirm, two people arrested during the #G7 protest tonight. In possession of explosive substances. #G7Charlevoix — Sarah Leavitt (@sarahleavittcbc) 8 июня 2018 г.

All in all, Thursday's protests were mostly peaceful, but local stores have barricaded windows and closed early, just in case Friday's protests become violent.

Some stores along rue St-Jean in Quebec City’s downtown core aren’t taking any chances with protests planned. Barricading windows, closing early, and hoping for the best. #G7Charlevoix #G7 pic.twitter.com/tGpWzAjXi2 — Salimah Shivji (@salimah_shivji) 7 июня 2018 г.

This year's G7 meeting is fraught with political turmoil amid trade disagreements between the US and its Canadian and European partners. On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about President Trump's "isolation" and said the other members of the Group of Seven would be ready to sign a six-country agreement "if need be."

The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force https://t.co/UA86fcjozs — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 7 июня 2018 г.

Trump fired back, going after Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and accusing Brussels and Ottawa of "totally unfair" tariffs and trade barriers which hurt American farmers, workers and companies.

Why isn’t the European Union and Canada informing the public that for years they have used massive Trade Tariffs and non-monetary Trade Barriers against the U.S. Totally unfair to our farmers, workers & companies. Take down your tariffs & barriers or we will more than match you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 июня 2018 г.

Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 июня 2018 г.

Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things…but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 июня 2018 г.

The summit will officially kick off on Friday in the provincial Quebec town of La Malbaie and run until Saturday. President Trump is expected to leave the summit early to fly to Singapore, skipping the climate session, and reportedly declining a one-on-one meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.