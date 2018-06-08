Register
13:18 GMT +308 June 2018
    President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China

    Missile Defense Deployment in Europe, Asia Affecting Russian, Chinese Security

    A number of countries, under the pretext of a "missile threat," unilaterally deploy missile defense systems in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, affecting the security of Russia and China, and in this regard Moscow and Beijing intend to pay special attention to ensuring the balance of power, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping said a joint statement.

    The sides… will pay special attention to ensuring global and regional strategic balance and stability, including taking into account the fact that some states, under the pretext of the so-called 'missile threat,' unilaterally develop missile defense systems and deploy them in Europe and the Asia- Pacific region, thereby severely damaging the strategic security interests of regional states, including Russia and China, and negatively affecting the strategic equilibrium, global and regional safety and stability," the statement said.

    Putin is currently paying an official visit to China upon the invitation of the Chinese president. In Beijing, Putin will also meet with Premier Li Keqiang and parliamentary leader Li Zhanshu over the weekend, before heading to the eastern port city of Qingdao for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

    Iran Nuclear Deal After US Withdrawal

    Russia and China will exert maximum efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, and consider that it is important to protect trade cooperation with Tehran from unilateral sanctions, the joint statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said Friday.

    "In the context of a disappointing, unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the arrangements documented in the JCPOA, [we will] do utmost to preserve the JCPOA taking into account the crucial importance to protect the interests of trade and economic cooperation of all states with Iran from unilateral and extraterritorial sanctions," the joint statement of Putin and Xi said.

    READ MORE: US Pushes European Companies Out From Iran — Analyst

    The statement follows the move by US President Donald Trump announced in early May to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

    Trump also decided to restore wide-ranging sanctions on Iran, including the secondary sanctions against financial institutions of third countries doing business with Tehran.

    Syria's Territorial Integrity

    Meanwhile, Russia and China continue to advocate the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and specific steps aimed at the efficient restoration of the Arab country, a joint statement said.

    "To jointly advocate the need to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria, respect its sovereignty, promote the peace process within the country by Syrians themselves, with the support of the United Nations and the assistance of the Geneva and Astana platforms, taking into account the results of the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue held on January 30, 2018 in Sochi. To coordinate plans and concrete steps of Russia and China to ensure efficient post-conflict reconstruction of this country," the statement read.

