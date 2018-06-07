Register
07 June 2018
    A man carries an umbrella past the U.S. consulate building in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province, Thursday, June 7, 2018

    US Reportedly Hunts for Foreign Meddling Behind "Acoustic Embassy Attacks"

    © AP Photo / Kelvin Chan
    With more US diplomats reportedly falling ill under mysterious circumstances in China, the State Department allegedly suspects that some foreign power might be responsible for this affliction.

    US officials have raised suspicions that another country, “perhaps China or Russia,” might be responsible for an enigmatic ailment that has been plaguing American diplomats at the consulate in Guangzhou, according to The New York Times.

    These speculations surfaced as another two US consulate workers were evacuated from China, reportedly suffering from symptoms similar to those exhibited by US diplomats in Cuba allegedly hit by "sonic" attacks.

    Many Twitter users, however, apparently didn’t regard these occurrences as a result of some kind of attack, poking fun and cracking jokes instead.

    Some seemed reluctant to immediately rule out the possibility of foul play and wondered about what could’ve made the diplomats sick.

    READ MORE: Alleged Sonic Attack on US Diplomat in China Similar to One in Cuba — Pompeo

    In August 2017, some 21 diplomats working at the US Embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving an audio device, according to the State Department. Media reports at the time claimed that some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon.

