US Reportedly Hunts for Foreign Meddling Behind "Acoustic Embassy Attacks"

With more US diplomats reportedly falling ill under mysterious circumstances in China, the State Department allegedly suspects that some foreign power might be responsible for this affliction.

US officials have raised suspicions that another country, “perhaps China or Russia,” might be responsible for an enigmatic ailment that has been plaguing American diplomats at the consulate in Guangzhou, according to The New York Times.

These speculations surfaced as another two US consulate workers were evacuated from China, reportedly suffering from symptoms similar to those exhibited by US diplomats in Cuba allegedly hit by "sonic" attacks.

Many Twitter users, however, apparently didn’t regard these occurrences as a result of some kind of attack, poking fun and cracking jokes instead.

I think they are simply listening to Fox News. @FoxNews — Alex Philp (@aphilp1) 7 июня 2018 г.

Brainwashed by Trump Syndrome *** — Karin Koester🚴🏻 (@KarinKster4) 7 июня 2018 г.

Word on the street — retired grannies dancing and blasting their boombox in nearby parks, triggering sensitive equipment (and delicate ears…) in the US consulate office of Guangzhou — QianQian (@qianwenx) 7 июня 2018 г.

If I had a runny nose and sore throat I'd rule out a cold before claiming to be a victim of germ warfare. Psychosomatic symptoms are relatively common, sonic weapons are pure speculation. I know which my money would be on. — Louise Holden (@Llamaperson) 7 июня 2018 г.

Some seemed reluctant to immediately rule out the possibility of foul play and wondered about what could’ve made the diplomats sick.

Acoustic warfare??? — Sandeep kumar (@sandeepkumar602) 7 июня 2018 г.

Maybe the US is doing something that is affecting the employees. — sparti (@chrisangelou1) 7 июня 2018 г.

Yes. There is something that the Times is not telling us. M-VADS. China has that tech. Could’ve miniaturized it. If correct, they’ve now had successful tests on 2 different hemispheres using different US Diplomatic personnel. — Mr.GoodCat (@fuckLAfans) 7 июня 2018 г.

In August 2017, some 21 diplomats working at the US Embassy in Cuba were affected by an incident involving an audio device, according to the State Department. Media reports at the time claimed that some of the diplomats suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a sonic weapon.