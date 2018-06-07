Lavrov, Pompeo Could Meet in August in Singapore - Source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could meet the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in August in Singapore, according to a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"There is such an opportunity, the question is being worked out," the source said, when asked about the possibility of Lavrov and Pompeo meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Singapore on August 2-4.

However, the source noted that the meeting could occur earlier.

ASEAN includes 10 countries — Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar — with a total population of more than 600 million people.