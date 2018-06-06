Trump's Lawyer Claims Kim Jong-un Begged for Summit After Trump Canceled It

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un desperately tried to save the summit with Donald Trump after the US president canceled the meeting last month, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday.

"Well, Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in," Giuliani was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying at an investment conference in Israel.

Giuliani also said North Korea wants to denuclearize and suggested "they do want probably much too long a timetable for that," the report noted.

On Friday, Trump confirmed that he will be going to Singapore for a meeting with Kim on June 12. The US president added that June 12 would mark the start of a relationship between the United States and North Korea.

A week earlier, Trump abruptly canceled the summit with the Kim, citing as a reason for the cancellation hostile comments made by the North Korean leader. The US president later said the meeting could go ahead as planned.