Register
19:52 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday March 20, 2018

    Top Manager at Cambridge Analytica Visited Assange in 2017 - Reports

    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor/PA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The consulting firm has fallen into a hot water and is currently being scrutinized by the UK and the US governments over accusations of illegally obtaining the data of 50 million Facebook users and using it to influence elections and referendums in these countries.

    Brittany Kaiser, a former top executive at Cambridge Analytica, visited WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange on 17 February, 2017 at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the Guardian has reported, citing data from the embassy's visitor logs. According to the Guardian, she had also allegedly funded WikiLeaks using cryptocurrency.

    READ MORE: Cambridge Analytica CEO Allegedly Sent $8.2Mln to His Other Firm — Shareholders

    The media outlet claimed that the recently obtained information had already made it to the British Commons digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) committee. Neither Brittany Kaiser, nor WikiLeaks have commented on the report.

    Kaiser had previously claimed that Cambridge Analytica never had any contact with WikiLeaks, despite reports to the contrary. At the same time, she admitted that some of the company's employees had contacted lawyers who had previously represented Assange. Kaiser left the controversial company in January 2018.

    READ MORE: Cambridge Analytica Files for Voluntary Bankruptcy in US Court

    UK and US authorities have initiated separate investigations into Cambridge Analytica over allegations of illegally obtaining data of 50 million Facebook users and using it to influence voters in these countries. Despite the fact that the company itself no longer exists, the investigation against its former employees and executives is continuing.

    Related:

    Cambridge Analytica CEO Allegedly Sent $8.2Mln to His Other Firm - Shareholders
    Israeli Intel Firm Inked Cooperation Deal With Cambridge Analytica – Reports
    Cambridge Analytica Files for Voluntary Bankruptcy in US Court
    US Justice Dept. Opens Probe Into Cambridge Analytica - Reports
    Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Review of Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    Expert Details Cambridge Analytica Investigation, Data Misuse
    Tags:
    Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, Cambridge Analytica, WikiLeaks, The Guardian, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse