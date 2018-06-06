Cambridge Analytica CEO Allegedly Sent $8.2Mln to His Other Firm - Shareholders

Cambridge Analytica data mining company has shut down amid a scandal over the personal information of about 50 million users it gathered from Facebook in order to allegedly influence some significant votes, including the 2016 US Presidential election and the Brexit referendum.

Some of the Cambridge Analityca shareholders told the Financial Times newspaper on Wednesday, that the firm's head Alexander Nix allegedly withdrew $8.2 million right after the first publications about the misue of user data.

They also stated that Nix and his companions set up a new company, Emerdata, in order to rebrand their old firm and recover from the data mining scandal.

Businessmen from around the world invested $19 million in Emerdata, however, insiders claimed, that Cambridge Analytica additionally sent up to $8.2 million in the form of a loan. According to the newspaper, bankruptcy documents filed in New York show that the cash may be never paid back due to its "non-priority" classification.

The Financial Times also reported that Nix had previously promised to return some of the money, but the businessman didn't address the new wave of allegations.

Last March Nix was secretly filmed while bragging about doing "all the research" and analytics during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He also claimed, he had allegedly used "beautiful" Ukrainian sex workers to seduce politicians.

The scandal that erupted around Cambridge Analytica's alleged misuse of Facebook has resulted in a major shift in data policies around the globe, also provoking numerous investigations. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to testify before the US Congress and apologize to users for giving Cambridge Analytica access to the personal data of tens of millions of users without their consent.