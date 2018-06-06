Cambridge Analytica CEO Allegedly Sent $8.2Mln to His Other Firm - Shareholders

Some of the Cambridge Analityca shareholders told the Financial Times newspaper on Wednesday, that the firm's head Alexander Nix allegedly withdrew $8.2 million right after the first publications about the misue of user data.
They also stated that Nix and his companions set up a new company, Emerdata, in order to rebrand their old firm and recover from the data mining scandal.bankruptcy documents filed in New York show that the cash may be never paid back due to its "non-priority" classification.
The Financial Times also reported that Nix had previously promised to return some of the money, but the businessman didn't address the new wave of allegations.
Last March Nix was secretly filmed while bragging about doing "all the research" and analytics during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. He also claimed, he had allegedly used "beautiful" Ukrainian sex workers to seduce politicians.
