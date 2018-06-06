Terrifying Wildfire Rages in Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The Chernobyl disaster, considered to be one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, occurred on April 26, 1986. The subsequent contamination led to a nearly 8.4 million residents of modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and Russia being exposed to high levels of radiation, while over 400,000 people were forced to evacuate the most polluted areas.

A massive wildfire started Tuesday morning inside the "dead zone" around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, when the dry grass caught fire, local emergency services said in a statement.

Large fire in Chernobyl Red Forest. Emergency services on scene in this highly radioactive area. pic.twitter.com/uKucfIR7km — SecureBio (@SecureBio) 5 июня 2018 г.

There are numerous videos showing flames in the area that are threatening to approach to the nuclear plant.

#Chernobyl fires today. I saw one this morning, then another even closer this afternoon. it's a hot and dry summer. Thoughts go out to the fire crews. pic.twitter.com/5jVEOB7Sbn — thatChernobylguy (@chernobylguy) 5 июня 2018 г.

The wildfire subsequently reached a forest, where up to 10 hectares (over 24 acres) were ablaze.