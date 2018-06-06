Terrifying Wildfire Rages in Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A massive wildfire started Tuesday morning inside the "dead zone" around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, when the dry grass caught fire, local emergency services said in a statement.
Large fire in Chernobyl Red Forest. Emergency services on scene in this highly radioactive area. pic.twitter.com/uKucfIR7km— SecureBio (@SecureBio) 5 июня 2018 г.
There are numerous videos showing flames in the area that are threatening to approach to the nuclear plant.
Chernobyl fire pic.twitter.com/uWsl6rZXq6— SecureBio (@SecureBio) 5 июня 2018 г.
#Chernobyl fires today. I saw one this morning, then another even closer this afternoon. it's a hot and dry summer. Thoughts go out to the fire crews. pic.twitter.com/5jVEOB7Sbn— thatChernobylguy (@chernobylguy) 5 июня 2018 г.
The wildfire subsequently reached a forest, where up to 10 hectares (over 24 acres) were ablaze.
— ヤロスラフ・櫻井・井ファントムハイヴ (@jaroslav_kuro) 5 июня 2018 г.
