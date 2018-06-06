Register
    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015

    EU Ministers Warn Threat of US Sanctions Undercuts Bid to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The threat of US secondary sanctions hinders Europe's efforts to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, harming the EU security interests, the finance and foreign ministers of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union said in a letter to the US authorities.

    "In their current state, US secondary sanctions could prevent the European Union from continuing meaningful sanctions relief to Iran … As allies, we expect that the United States will refrain from taking action to harm Europe’s security interests," the ministers said in the letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

    The European ministers have asked the US authorities to exempt European companies from those sanctions as Brussels wants to keep the bloc’s financial channels with the Central Bank of Iran in order to convince Tehran to remain committed to the nuclear accord by keeping trade and investment with the Islamic republic.

    Iranian army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    New US Coalition Against Iran is Doomed to Fail - Analysts
    On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. In addition, Trump decided to re-instate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories.

    The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The deal stipulated the gradual lifting of the anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

