Register
02:48 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dennis Rodman, looks out at the court at the end of an exhibition basketball game with U.S. and North Korean players at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea

    ‘Peak 2018’: Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman Reportedly Going to US-North Korea Summit

    © AP Photo / Kim Kwang Hyon
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Former NBA star and long-time Kim Jong Un pal Dennis Rodman is reportedly going to be in Singapore for the historic summit between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump. The internet can’t decide whether to laugh or cry.

    The New York Post reported Tuesday that Rodman will arrive in Singapore a day ahead of the on-again, off-again summit scheduled for June 12, and that he could even play a role in the talks.

    "No matter what you might think about his presence, one thing's for sure: the ratings will be huge," the post's anonymous source said. "A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy, countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill, and whether you agree with it or not, Dennis Rodman fits the bill."

    Rodman's representative, Darren Prince, would not confirm any planned trip to Singapore, but he said the former Chicago Bulls star would be happy to go if he could help. "He's talked about it, but no final trip or plans have been made," Prince said, according to the Post. Rodman is "just happy it's happening. He's just hoping for a great historic outcome."

    Rodman has taken some credit in the past for helping foster an understanding between Trump and Kim, who have been famously at odds since Trump came to power in January 2017. Rodman told TMZ in April that he brought a collection of Korean translations of Trump's books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "Time to Get Tough," as a gift for Kim when Rodman visited North Korea in 2017.

    "I think he didn't realize who Donald Trump was at that time," Rodman said of the North Korean supreme leader. Rodman told ABC news in December 2017 that he's visited North Korea some half-dozen times since 2013 and that Kim, reportedly a fan of basketball, treats him "as a friend."

    Trump and Kim, however, traded insults for much of 2017, with "Little Rocket Man" and "dotard" becoming buzzwords through their spats. The insults, however, also couched very real threats: North Korea continued developing its ballistic missile program until it could reportedly reach the US mainland, all while the US threatened to use its much more powerful arsenal, should a North Korean strike seem imminent.

    Renewed calm followed the February 2018 Winter Olympics, at which North and South Korea marched together under a unification flag. In March, after historic meetings between the leaders of North and South Korea, the White House announced its intention to sit down with the North Korean leadership. The planned summit was briefly called off in late May by Trump, but appears to be back on the table. Trump and Kim will meet at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island resort — unless something else goes wrong between now and then.

    Related:

    Basketball Diplomacy: NBA Star Rodman Praises Trump, Kim Jong Un’s Plan to Meet
    Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman Wants Role as North Korean Peacemaker
    US Basketball Star Dennis Rodman Visiting North Korea on Tuesday
    Tags:
    summit, Dennis Rodman, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse