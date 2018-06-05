Facebook, Google Sued Over Failure to Disclose Data on Political Ads

"Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed campaign finance lawsuits in King County Superior Court today alleging Facebook and Google failed to maintain legally required information for Washington state political advertising placed on their online platforms since 2013," the press release published on the website of Washington’s attorney general on Monday reads.
Companies are legally required to store information on the sources and payments of political advertising and make it available for public inspection, according to the Attorney General's Office.
The attorney said that Facebook and Google did not provide this information on several Washington state campaigns.
The two companies will have 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, according to the press release.
