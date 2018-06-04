US Threats Over Defense Deals Including S-400 Purchase Unacceptable - Turkish FM

The senior official noted that there would be no delay in the procurement of F-35 jets from the US.
In December 2017, Russian and Turkish representatives inked a loan agreement on the sale of the S-400 systems to Ankara.
READ MORE: Erdogan Again Warns US Not to Abandon F-35 Deal Over S-400 Supplies to Turkey
US and NATO officials have repeatedly criticized Ankara's push to buy Russian S-400 systems.
In May 2017, Ankara and Lockheed Martin clinched an agreement on supplying 116 F-35A fighter jets to Turkey under the US-led, multinational Joint Strike Fighter program.
All comments
Show new comments (0)