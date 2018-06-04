US Threats Over Defense Deals Including S-400 Purchase Unacceptable - Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that he had discussed the supply of S-400 systems and F-35 jets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The senior official noted that there would be no delay in the procurement of F-35 jets from the US.

In December 2017, Russian and Turkish representatives inked a loan agreement on the sale of the S-400 systems to Ankara.

According to the Turkish Defense Industry Secretariat, Ankara will buy two batteries of S-400 missiles, which will be manned by Turkish military personnel. Russia also agreed to provide technological know-how for the production of a new generation of Turkish air defense systems.

US and NATO officials have repeatedly criticized Ankara's push to buy Russian S-400 systems.

In May 2017, Ankara and Lockheed Martin clinched an agreement on supplying 116 F-35A fighter jets to Turkey under the US-led, multinational Joint Strike Fighter program.