Enemies Can't Be Trusted, Tehran Won't Yield to Foreign Pressure - Iran's Leader

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei said that enemies have staged economic and psychological warfare against Iran to bring the country to its knees, according to state TV.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is addressing people in the Mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini.

He warned of the country's harsh response if attacked by its enemies, saying that Iran’s ballistic missile program is essential for its defense, despite Western demands to curb it.

"Tehran will attack ten times more if attacked by our enemies… Our enemies don't want an independent Iran in the region… We will continue our support to oppressed nations… our enemies have engaged in economic and psychological warfare against us and the new American sanctions are part of it," Khamenei said in a speech, broadcast live on state TV.

According to Khamenei, imposing limits on Iran's missile development is a dream that will not come true.

The leader has called on Arab youth to stand against US pressure, saying that some Arab countries are acting like their own peoples’ enemies, state TV reported.

