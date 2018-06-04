'America First' Policy Should Inspire Paris to Apply Similar Measures - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's trade policy under US President Donald Trump aims to serve the nation's population above all, a practice which Paris should emulate, French senator Stephane Ravier from the National Rally (former Front National) party told Sputnik.

"We must be inspired by politics of Mr. Trump. His politics is for Americans. That is normal. We must apply this policy in France… France must also have the politics of its nation. But in France it is not like that, it is not a reality," French senator Stephane Ravier said on the sidelines of the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum, being held in Moscow.

The politician said that his convictions, as well as those of his party, were based on the need to protect the French economy, security and identity.

At the same time, Ravier said that France should also have good ties with other nations, including Russia.

"We can work with other nations. Russia and President [Vladimir] Putin must be friends for France. But the government of France prefers to watch Washington and to follow its politics," Ravier stated.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he would impose 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

During his presidential campaign, Trump focused on the so-called America First agenda. This policy implies the creation of jobs and conditions to bring business back to the country. The US president has also criticized multilateral trade deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and promised to reach bilateral deals with other states to make them more beneficial for Washington.

Salvini’s Tough Migration Stance Good for Italy

France should follow Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's example of a beneficial policy on migration in order to curb terrorism and radicalism in the country, French senator Stephane Ravier from the National Rally (former Front National) party told Sputnik.

"Italy should be an example for France regarding migration… Mr. Salvini is a friend of Front National. His position on migration is a good position for Italy and for France," Ravier said on the sidelines of the Development of Parliamentarism international forum in Moscow.

Ravier expressed hope that France would at some point "have somebody like Mr. Salvini as a minister of interior."

"But now it is an opposite situation. Migration in France is a very big problem… In France, in Italy, in Europe, we have maybe the first problem is migration and as consequence we have Islamization. Our country is a victim of terrorism and Islamism," the senator said.

The lawmaker described the influx of migrants as "a big economic, identity and security problem."

Salvini, leader of the Lega party, said on Sunday that Italy could no longer be "Europe's refugee camp" and vowed to expel undocumented migrants.

Lega, one half of the anti-establishment coalition government that came to power in Italy in May, insists on a harsher migration policy.

Italy serves as an entry point to the European Union for thousands of migrants. According to the UN Migration Agency, 13,430 people arrived in Italy by sea in the period between January 1 and May 30. Almost 4,000 arrived in May alone.

Under the current EU laws, member states have the right to send undocumented migrants back to their first country of entry, which puts significant pressure on Italy and Greece.

EU interior ministers will discuss the law in questions, known as the Dublin regulation, on Tuesday.