Register
16:16 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker arranges European flags alongside French national flags on the railings outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris (File)

    'America First' Policy Should Inspire Paris to Apply Similar Measures - Official

    © AFP 2018 / LUDOVIC MARIN
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's trade policy under US President Donald Trump aims to serve the nation's population above all, a practice which Paris should emulate, French senator Stephane Ravier from the National Rally (former Front National) party told Sputnik.

    "We must be inspired by politics of Mr. Trump. His politics is for Americans. That is normal. We must apply this policy in France… France must also have the politics of its nation. But in France it is not like that, it is not a reality," French senator Stephane Ravier said on the sidelines of the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum, being held in Moscow.

    The politician said that his convictions, as well as those of his party, were based on the need to protect the French economy, security and identity.

    At the same time, Ravier said that France should also have good ties with other nations, including Russia.

    "We can work with other nations. Russia and President [Vladimir] Putin must be friends for France. But the government of France prefers to watch Washington and to follow its politics," Ravier stated.

    READ MORE: Canada 'Insulted' by the US Viewing It as Threat to National Security — Trudeau

    Flags of Russia and EU
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Stop 'Russia Bashing': EU Turns to Russia Amid Tariff Spat with Washington
    On Thursday, Trump announced that he would impose 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

    During his presidential campaign, Trump focused on the so-called America First agenda. This policy implies the creation of jobs and conditions to bring business back to the country. The US president has also criticized multilateral trade deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and promised to reach bilateral deals with other states to make them more beneficial for Washington.

    Salvini’s Tough Migration Stance Good for Italy

    Italian parliament
    © Photo : Presidenza della Repubblica
    Will New Italian Government Succeed in Solving 'Migrant Problem'?
    France should follow Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's example of a beneficial policy on migration in order to curb terrorism and radicalism in the country, French senator Stephane Ravier from the National Rally (former Front National) party told Sputnik.

    "Italy should be an example for France regarding migration… Mr. Salvini is a friend of Front National. His position on migration is a good position for Italy and for France," Ravier said on the sidelines of the Development of Parliamentarism international forum in Moscow.

    Ravier expressed hope that France would at some point "have somebody like Mr. Salvini as a minister of interior."

    "But now it is an opposite situation. Migration in France is a very big problem… In France, in Italy, in Europe, we have maybe the first problem is migration and as consequence we have Islamization. Our country is a victim of terrorism and Islamism," the senator said.

    The lawmaker described the influx of migrants as "a big economic, identity and security problem."

    READ MORE: Italy Says No to Being EU's 'Refugee Camp' Amid Soros' Calls to Compensate Rome

    Salvini, leader of the Lega party, said on Sunday that Italy could no longer be "Europe's refugee camp" and vowed to expel undocumented migrants.

    Lega, one half of the anti-establishment coalition government that came to power in Italy in May, insists on a harsher migration policy.

    Italy serves as an entry point to the European Union for thousands of migrants. According to the UN Migration Agency, 13,430 people arrived in Italy by sea in the period between January 1 and May 30. Almost 4,000 arrived in May alone.

    READ MORE: Italy's Lega Secures Enough Cabinet Posts to Roll Out Flagship Policies — Member

    Under the current EU laws, member states have the right to send undocumented migrants back to their first country of entry, which puts significant pressure on Italy and Greece.

    EU interior ministers will discuss the law in questions, known as the Dublin regulation, on Tuesday.

    Related:

    UK May Suffer the Most From Trump's Tariffs in Europe - Analyst
    G7 Vows to Fight US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
    US-Chinese Agreements to Have No Binding Force, If US Imposes Tariffs - Beijing
    What Does the Future Hold for US and Canada in the Wake of Steel Tariffs?
    Tags:
    import tariffs, French National Front Party, United States, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse