Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his meeting with US President Donald Trump had not taken place yet due to the domestic political struggle in the United States.

Vladimir Putin has said that he shares the US president's concern about a new arms race and expressed hope that they would together think of ways to prevent it.

"You should ask our US partners about it. In my opinion, it is a consequence of the bitter domestic political struggle in the United States," Putin said in an interview to the ORF broadcaster.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW