Register
11:50 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A visitor works on his computer at France's Facebook headquarters in Paris, France, May 15, 2018

    Facebook Reported to Have Handed Users' Private Data Over to 60 Device Makers

    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook has provided at least 60 device makers, including Apple, Microsoft and BlackBerry, with access to huge amounts of its users’ personal information over the last decade, media reported.

    The New York Times found that the social networking service concluded data-sharing partnerships with device making companies to expand its reach and let them offer their clients popular Facebook features such as messaging and address books.

    READ MORE: Zuckerberg Under Fire From Shareholders Over 'Dictatorship', Lack of Democracy

    The social network allowed device companies access to the information of users’ friends without their permission, with some of the firms even being able to retrieve data of persons who thought they had banned any sharing, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

    Online forum Reddit, in an effort to balance the desire for free and open discussion with the desire to prevent online harassment, has banned certain groups that were racist, homophobic or otherwise hateful. The move has sparked yet another debate about free speech and hate speech.
    © Flickr/ Alex Dunne
    Reddit Becomes Third Most Popular US Website, Displacing Facebook
    Although most of the partnerships are still in effect, Facebook started dissolving them in April in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Facebook has faced widespread outrage as it emerged in March that personal data of about 50 million of its users had been harvested by the Cambridge Analytica consultancy firm without their permission through a special app. The information was allegedly used to help target political advertising. In early April, Facebook estimated that the number of users affected by the data leak was around 87 million.

    Related:

    Psych Test Results of Millions Among Massive Facebook Data Leak - Probe Reveals
    Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Review of Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    Facebook Activated Safety Check in Paris Only After Terror Attack - Reports
    Jihadi Social Net: Scholar Sheds Light on 'Level of Radicalization on Facebook'
    Tags:
    Cambridge Analytica, private, data, leak, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    Unattainable Ideal: Supermodels of the Nineties
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse