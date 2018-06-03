Indonesian Parl't Speaker Urges Counterparts to Support Palestine's Independence

"I would like to urge all parliamentarians to support the independence of Palestine. Secondly, to urge them to maximize cooperation to settle conflicts in the Middle East," Hasan stated.
He added that parliamentarians should play a bigger role in fostering mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence between countries.
Hasan also expressed his hope that "the role of Russia on the international arena will only grow over the years, and it will help to achieve peace and prosperity."
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
Apart from Indonesia and Russia, over 130 UN member states recognize the State of Palestine.
