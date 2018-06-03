Russia Calls for Immediate Release of RIA Novosti Ukraine Head Vyshinsky

"We demand that Vyshinsky be immediately released and that all charges be dropped," the statement read.
Vyshinsky had earlier renounced Ukrainian citizenship. According to the Ukrainian security service, the journalist also has Russian citizenship.
Vyshinsky's lawyer has said that petition on renunciation of citizenship will be submitted to the Ukrainian president’s administration on Monday.
READ MORE: Ukraine's Security Service Tried to Recruit Journalist Covering Vyshinsky Trial
Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end their persecution of the media. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya news agency and RT broadcaster, has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimea Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.
All comments
Show new comments (0)