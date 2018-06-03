Register
03 June 2018
    Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the director of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Ukraine, attends a preliminary court hearing in Kherson, Ukraine May 17, 2018

    Russia Calls for Immediate Release of RIA Novosti Ukraine Head Vyshinsky

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    World
    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (27)
    Moscow is urging Kiev to immediately release the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky and drop all charges against him, the Department of Information and Press of the Russian MFA said in a statement.

    "We demand that Vyshinsky be immediately released and that all charges be dropped," the statement read.

    Vyshinsky had earlier renounced Ukrainian citizenship. According to the Ukrainian security service, the journalist also has Russian citizenship.

    Vyshinsky's lawyer has said that petition on renunciation of citizenship will be submitted to the Ukrainian president’s administration on Monday.

    READ MORE: Ukraine's Security Service Tried to Recruit Journalist Covering Vyshinsky Trial

    Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the director of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Ukraine, attends a preliminary court hearing in Kherson, Ukraine May 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Russian Human Rights Council Urges to Pay Attention to Treatment of Journalists in Ukraine
    On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of the RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason on the same day. The SBU accuses him of supporting the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's southeast. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky.

    Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end their persecution of the media. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya news agency and RT broadcaster, has stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimea Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.

    Topic:
    Russian Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky Detained in Kiev (27)

    Tags:
    arrest, release, RIA Novosti Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry, Kirill Vyshinsky, Ukraine, Russia
