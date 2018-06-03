India Conducts Successful Test of Agni-V Nuclear-Capable Missile (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India successfully conducted a test launch of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Sunday morning from a launch pad at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island, the Odisha Sun Times reported.

The missile was launched at around 9:50 a.m. local time (04:20 GMT), the Odisha Sun Times newspaper reported. The launch comes just a few weeks after the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Pokhran Nuclear test, when the country carried out five successful underground nuclear tests in the Thar desert.

India currently has Agni-I missiles with a range of about 430 miles, Agni-II, Agni-III, as well as Agni-IV, ranging between 1,550 and 2,175 miles, and Agni-V with a range of 3,100 miles. Agni-VI, with a range of up to 6,200 miles and capability of being launched from a submarine, is currently under development.

A previous test of the Agni-V ballistic missile was carried out in January 2018.