17:37 GMT +302 June 2018
    A man walks near US and European Union flags at the EU headquarters on May 15, 2017 in Brussels

    Call to End 'Russia Bashing' May Shield EU Against Erratic US Policy -Think Tank

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    World
    LONDON (Sputnik) - The surprise call of President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker for a potential rapprochement with Moscow may help shield the bloc's economy from escalating trade disputes with Washington, Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum voluntary group and think tank, told Sputnik.

    "As the global economy becomes ever more politicized it's telling that Juncker has changed tack… It seems a change of heart towards Moscow in terms of economic self-preservation could serve two purposes. On the one hand, it helps preserve the economic status quo in the light of Washington's erratic foreign policy at home, but secondly and more importantly opens the door to a rapprochement with Moscow," Cobb said.

    Junker made his remarks to a Brussels audience on Friday in the wake of escalating disputes between the United States and the European Union over tariff barriers on steel and aluminum.

    In late March, the United States imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel products and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum products. The US government then granted temporary exemptions to the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

    However, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced on Thursday that the United States will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum originating from the European Union, Canada and Mexico starting at midnight (5:00 a.m. GMT, Friday).

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. The United States, the European Union and some of their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russian sanctions after Crimea's reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia refuted all the accusations and introduced restrictions against the states that targeted Moscow with sanctions.

