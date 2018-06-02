Register
12:28 GMT +302 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    French Media Claims Saudi King Ponders ‘Military Action’ Over Qatari S-400 Deal

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A prominent French newspaper warned that Riyadh may seek to thwart a possible sale of Russian-made anti-aircraft weaponry to Qatar due to concerns about the safety of Saudi airspace.

    The king of Saudi Arabia has allegedly written a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, asking the latter to help prevent the sale of a Russian-made S-400 air defense system and warning that otherwise Riyadh may have to resort to drastic measures, Le Monde reports.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Is Turkey at a Crossroads Between US F-35 and Russian S-400?
    According to the newspaper, which managed to obtain the letter from a French source familiar with the matter, King Salman expressed his "deep concern" about the ongoing negotiations between Doha and Moscow, arguing that the deployment of S-400 anti-air systems in Qatar may threaten the security of Saudi airspace.

    In that case, the letter reportedly warns, "the kingdom would be ready to take all necessary measures to eliminate this defense system, including military action."

    According to Le Monde, the king finishes his letter by asking President Macron to help prevent the S-400 deal and preserve the stability in the region.

    Saudi Arabia also signed an agreement with Russia to purchase S-400 weapon systems and as Saudi Ambassador to Russia Rayed Krimly told Sputnik, Riyadh is currently working on the "technical details of the agreement."

    READ MORE: Saudi Envoy to Russia: Riyadh Supports Political Solution in Yemen, Syria

    In December 2017, Qatar's ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah revealed in an interview with RIA Novosti that Doha was in talks with Moscow on a purchase of Russian-made air defense systems, namely the S-400 Triumf and Pantsir-S1.

    However, there current status of these negotiations remains unknown and it is unclear when S-400s may actually be deployed in Qatar.

    Related:

    India Will Continue to Stick to S-400 Deal Despite US Opposition – Reports
    'Feel Less Comfortable': US Congressman Complains Over India-Russia S-400 Deal
    What's Eating Albion? From Broken Colonial Dreams to Russia's S-400 Market Win
    Tags:
    military action, reaction, deal, S-400, Emmanuel Macron, King Salman, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    This Week in Pictures: May 26 - June 1
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok