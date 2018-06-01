N Korean Envoy Arrives at White House to Deliver Kim's Letter to Trump

North Korea's Evoy Kim Yong Chol has arrived at the White House to deliver a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to US President Donald Trump.

Kim Yong Chol was once blacklisted by the United States for his role in his country's military establishment.

Earlier in the day, the head of the US delegation for summit preparations and US ambassador to the Philippines said that the talks on preparations for the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were showing progress.

Last week, Trump abruptly pulled out from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments made by Pyongyang. At the same time, however, Trump did stress that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "some day."

Nevertheless, Washington and Pyongyang have continued making preparations for the historic summit, which might be focused on denuclearization as well as bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.