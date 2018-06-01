Register
15:52 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Los dobles de Kim Jong-un y Donald Trump

    Preparations for Trump-Kim Summit 'Moving in Right Direction' - US Delegation

    © AFP 2018 / Anthony Wallace
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The talks on preparations for the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are showing progress, but there is still work to be done, Sung Kim, the head of the US delegation for summit preparations and US ambassador to the Philippines, said on Friday.

    "We believe that we're moving in the right direction to the ongoing series of consultations, including [US] Secretary [Mike] Pompeo’s engagement with Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol… As both [US] President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of State] Pompeo indicated, there’s much work left before the proposed summit," Kim said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    READ MORE: North Korean Leader's Approval Rating in S Korea Up Threefold in 2 Months — Poll

    The ambassador also noted that the recent progress in relations between the two Koreas and possible summit with the US leader provided "a historic opportunity to achieve lasting peace and complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula, according to the media outlet.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin
    South Korea Wants Russia to Play Bigger Role in Korean Peace Process
    Last week, Trump abruptly pulled out from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments made by Pyongyang. At the same time, however, Trump did stress that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "some day."

    Nevertheless, Washington and Pyongyang have continued making preparations for the historic summit, which might be focused on denuclearization as well as bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    Trump: Denuclearization of North Korea Would Cover Its Missiles
    Fighters, Aircraft Carrier Sent to Korean Shores for Trump-Kim Talks - Reports
    Trump Considers North Korea Talks Positive, Expects Letter From Kim
    Tags:
    summit, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse