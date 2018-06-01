Preparations for Trump-Kim Summit 'Moving in Right Direction' - US Delegation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The talks on preparations for the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are showing progress, but there is still work to be done, Sung Kim, the head of the US delegation for summit preparations and US ambassador to the Philippines, said on Friday.

"We believe that we're moving in the right direction to the ongoing series of consultations, including [US] Secretary [Mike] Pompeo’s engagement with Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol… As both [US] President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of State] Pompeo indicated, there’s much work left before the proposed summit," Kim said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The ambassador also noted that the recent progress in relations between the two Koreas and possible summit with the US leader provided "a historic opportunity to achieve lasting peace and complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula, according to the media outlet.

© Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin South Korea Wants Russia to Play Bigger Role in Korean Peace Process

Last week, Trump abruptly pulled out from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore, citing hostile comments made by Pyongyang. At the same time, however, Trump did stress that he was looking forward to meeting with Kim "some day."

Nevertheless, Washington and Pyongyang have continued making preparations for the historic summit, which might be focused on denuclearization as well as bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.