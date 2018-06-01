Preparations for Trump-Kim Summit 'Moving in Right Direction' - US Delegation

"We believe that we're moving in the right direction to the ongoing series of consultations, including [US] Secretary [Mike] Pompeo’s engagement with Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol… As both [US] President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of State] Pompeo indicated, there’s much work left before the proposed summit," Kim said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
The ambassador also noted that the recent progress in relations between the two Koreas and possible summit with the US leader provided "a historic opportunity to achieve lasting peace and complete denuclearization" on the Korean Peninsula, according to the media outlet.
Nevertheless, Washington and Pyongyang have continued making preparations for the historic summit, which might be focused on denuclearization as well as bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula.
