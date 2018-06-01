Russia-US Deal on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation Frozen - Lavrov

"During your tenure as US Secretary of Energy, an intergovernmental agreement was concluded in 2013… on the fundamentals of interaction in the sphere of peaceful nuclear energy between Russia and the US. Unfortunately, since then, for reasons not depending on us, work on the implementation of the agreement and actual contacts have been frozen," Lavrov said.
"Nevertheless, I hope that in your current capacity you will contribute to the restoration of normal forms of cooperation in the sphere of nuclear power industry between our countries," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)