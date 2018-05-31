Number of Civilians Killed in US-Led Operations in Syria, Iraq Rises to 892

"Based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 892 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve. A total of 321 reports are still open," the report said.
READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Strikes 2 Syrian Villages, up to 17 Civilians Killed — Reports
The coalition's presence on Syrian soil is authorized neither by the government nor by the UN.
While Daesh has lost all of their territory in Iraq and adhere to a mere shell of their former holdings in Syria, they have switched to using guerrilla and terrorist tactics to continue to besiege their many enemies. As such, security efforts have switched to targeting the remains of the group's leadership.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)