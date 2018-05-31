Number of Civilians Killed in US-Led Operations in Syria, Iraq Rises to 892

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 892 civilians have been confirmed dead in Syria and Iraq as a result of US-led coalition’s campaign to defeat the Daesh* terrorist group, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a casualty report on Thursday.

"Based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 892 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve. A total of 321 reports are still open," the report said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are operated in collaboration with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

While Daesh has lost all of their territory in Iraq and adhere to a mere shell of their former holdings in Syria, they have switched to using guerrilla and terrorist tactics to continue to besiege their many enemies. As such, security efforts have switched to targeting the remains of the group's leadership.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia