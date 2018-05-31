Register
11:29 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire gives a press conference at Bercy Economy ministry in Paris (File)

    Potential Trade Conflict With the EU 'Up To the US' – French Finance Minister

    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    World
    Get short URL
    102

    On Thursday, the Trump administration is expected to announce that the United States will impose steel and aluminum tariffs on EU states.

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the US metal tariffs would be unjustified and dangerous.

    "It's entirely up to US authorities whether they want to enter into a trade conflict with their biggest partner, Europe," Le Maire said.

    He added that the EU would take "all necessary measures" to respond if the United States decided to impose tariffs.

    READ MORE: EU Trade Chief Believes US Unlikely to Prolong Steel, Aluminum Tariff Exemptions

    Chinese and US flags. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    'Trade Wars Between US and China Can No Longer Continue' – Trade Specialist
    Earlier, the EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom stated that it was unlikely that the US decided to refrain from applying tariffs to the goods from the bloc after the temporary exemption expires.

    According to the bloc's trade chief, the US is likely to impose a cap on the exports from the EU.

    European Union Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan said earlier that the EU will likely respond with "counterbalancing" tariffs on US products.

    US President Donald Trump signs trade sanctions against China on March 22, 2018, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2018. Trump will impose tariffs on about $50 billion in Chinese goods imports to retaliate against the alleged theft of American intellectual property, White House officials said Thursday
    © AFP 2018 / Mandel NGAN
    US-China Trade Dispute: Why Beijing Will Win War Washington Started
    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier that the French and other Europeans don't want a trade war, but if they are attacked, they will have to defend their interests.

    After the US imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in late March, the EU was granted a temporary exemption, which is due to expire on June 1.

    In March, the United States introduced a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum.

    After that tensions between China and the United States had escalated. In response, Beijing vowed to retaliate against US exports to China with a matching value.

    Related:

    Using Yuan for China-Germany Trade 'Would Dull US Sanctions, Serve as Leverage'
    US Trade Deal With China 'Moving Along Nicely' - Trump
    EU Trade Chief Believes US Unlikely to Prolong Steel, Aluminum Tariff Exemptions
    Tags:
    trade war, Bruno Le Maire, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse