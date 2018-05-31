Register
10:08 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018

    Israel's Lieberman to Discuss Iran's "Entrenchment" in Syria During Russia Visit

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tensions between Israel and Iran show no sign of ceasing, with Tel Aviv accusing Tehran of trying to establish a military presence in southern Syria. The Islamic Republic, in turn, blames the Jewish state for the deadly Gaza unrest earlier this month.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow later on Thursday to address Iran's alleged increasing military presence in Syria, according to the Times of Israel.

    Lieberman tweeted that "the primary focus of the defense establishment is preventing the entrenchment of Iran and its proxies in Syria."

    The Lieberman-Shoigu talks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which the two men specifically discussed a proposed US-Russian-Jordanian agreement on the deployment of forces in southern Syria.

    READ MORE: Israel 'Must Destroy Any Trace of Iran in Syria, Put Genie in Bottle' – Minister

    Netanyahu, for his part, reportedly insisted that the agreement should stipulate a total withdrawal of alleged Iranian forces from southern Syria.

    Speaking at the Primakov Readings international think tank summit on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in turn pointed out that the pull-out of all non-Syrian troops from Syria's southwestern de-escalation zone should take place "as soon as possible."

    "As regards the confrontation between Israel and Iran in Syria, we have agreements on the southwestern de-escalation zone, these agreements have been reached between Russia, the United States and Jordan. Israel was informed about them as we were working on them. They [agreements] stipulate that this de-escalation zone should consolidate stability, while all non-Syrian forces must be withdrawn from this area," Lavrov stressed.

    Tensions between Israel and Iran have been running high recently, amid the reported exchange of air strikes between Tehran and Tel Aviv over the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

    READ MORE: Israel Using 'Planned Provocations' to 'Get the US into a War With Iran'

    Apart from the Iran nuclear deal, Israel has also expressed concern over Tehran's alleged attempts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and thus expand its clout throughout the region, something which Tel Aviv sees as a threat to its national security.

    Tehran denies the allegations, noting that it has been only sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus since Iran supports Syrian President Bashar Assad in his struggle against terrorist groups in the country.

    READ MORE: Israel-Iran Escalation Dangerous, Distracts From Anti-Daesh Fight — Moscow

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen, Pool
    Israel Thanks Trump For His Decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Netanyahu
    Separately, Tehran insists that Israel should be tried in the International Criminal Court as "a war criminal" over protests in the Gaza Strip earlier this month, during which at least 61 Palestinians were killed and 2,700 more injured.

    The protests took place amid the 70th anniversary of the formation of Israel, as well as in the wake of the recent relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    According to the Israeli military, the protesters tossed improvised explosive devices and Molotov cocktails, burned tires and tried to break the border barriers, in what prodded Israeli soldiers to fire at them in response.

    Related:

    Iran Accuses Israel of Assisting Terrorists in Syria in UN Letter
    Iran: Int'l Community's Silence Encourages Israel's Aggression Against Syria
    Israel Using ‘Planned Provocations’ to ‘Get the US into a War With Iran’
    'Israel’s Conflict With Iran in Syria Not Linked With Nuclear Deal'- Analyst
    Tags:
    clout, forces, military presence, meeting, withdrawal, talks, agreement, Sergei Shoigu, Avigdor Lieberman, Iran, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse