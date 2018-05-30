CIA Predicts Burger Franchise in N Korea as Kim-Trump Talks in Limbo - Reports

As the fate of the US-North Korean peace summit remains unclear, Pyongyang’s interest in foreign investments may lead to a Western fast food franchise gaining a foothold in the country.

The North Korean leadership has no intention of relinquishing its nuclear capabilities in the near future, NBC News reports, citing three officials familiar with the latest CIA report on the matter.

"Everybody knows they are not going to de-nuclearize," one of the officials stated.

At the same time, the CIA analysis mentioned by the officials reportedly notes the possibility of a “Western hamburger franchise” opening in Pyongyang as one of the concessions the North Korean leadership may be willing to make to the United States.

According to the media outlet, the aforementioned report "offered analysis at low or medium confidence — language intelligence agencies use to signal that analysts lack hard information to buttress their conclusions."

The CIA and the White House have declined to comment on this issue, and the report’s veracity could not be confirmed.

The fate of a peace summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea which was originally scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore remains unclear after US President Donald Trump announced his intent to cancel it, even after North Korea officially shut down and demolished its primary nuclear testing site.

Trump’s declaration was preceded by North Korea cancelling ministerial-level negotiations with the South and also expressing doubts about the Singapore summit in light of the South Korean-US Max Thunder military drills that were held from May 11 until May 25, criticized as provocation by Pyongyang.

Shortly afterwards however the US president indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.