16:06 GMT +330 May 2018
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield, Liverpool, England

    Mohamed Salah Not Angry With Ramos, Set to Recover For His World Cup 2018 Dream

    © AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
    The Egyptian footballer has embarked on a race against time to prepare for the Russia-hosted major football event due to kick off in two weeks. He said that “despite the odds,” he is certain he will partake.

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah does not blame Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid for casting doubts over the footballer’s World Cup dream, physio Ruben Pons claimed. "Salah has not told me anything about Sergio Ramos,” said the Spaniard, adding: "I don’t think he is angry with him. It was an accidental challenge," The Independent reported.

    A Russian fan is seen here ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup match between Mexico and Russia
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Argentine Football Group's Excuse for Guide on Russian Women Pickup 'Cowardly' - Journo

    Salah sustained a shoulder injury during Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real, with the latter overwhelmingly defeating the British club 3:1. Hordes of fans have blamed Ramos for wounding Saleh ahead of the big kick-off.

    Pons also insisted that Liverpool’s medical team was doing everything in its power to have Salah back in time for the 2018 World Cup. Although his recovery will take approximately three to four weeks, they are going to "try and reduce those deadlines," Pons said.

    READ MORE: Argentine Football Group Tells Players How to Pick Up Russian Women at World Cup

    Russia will host its first World Cup championship from June 14 to July 15, with matches scheduled to be played at 12 stadiums in 11 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

    Sputnik, Russia's largest news agency, will be operating regional multimedia press centers for Russian and foreign media outlets.

