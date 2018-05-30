Lavrov to Visit North Korea on Thursday – Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to North Korea on Thursday and will discuss bilateral relations, situation around the Korean peninsula and international agenda with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On May 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The foreign ministers of the two countries are scheduled to hold talks, during which they are expected to discuss relevant issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as exchange views on the situation around the Korean peninsula and other key international and regional issues," the ministry's statement read.

According to the North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Russian minister will pay a visit to the country at the invitation of his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin said Pyongyang needs more security guarantees if the world hopes to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.