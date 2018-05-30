Lavrov to Visit North Korea on Thursday – Russian Foreign Ministry

"On May 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The foreign ministers of the two countries are scheduled to hold talks, during which they are expected to discuss relevant issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as exchange views on the situation around the Korean peninsula and other key international and regional issues," the ministry's statement read.
Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin said Pyongyang needs more security guarantees if the world hopes to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.
