Register
22:29 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.

    Russia Opposes Initiative to Convene OPCW Conference Over Skripal Case - Mission

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia opposes the initiative of several countries to convene a session of the Conference of State Parties (CSP) at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, as it considers it to be untimely, the Russian mission to the organization said Friday.

    Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom formally asked the OPCW to convene a conference of member states of the Chemical Weapons Convention in response to recent chemical attacks.

    "The Permanent Representation of the Russian Federation to the Organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons strongly opposes the initiative of Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, the UK and the US to convene a special session of the Conference of State Parties (CSP). Taking into consideration the complexity of the situation at the OPCW we consider such an initiative as untimely and harmful to the Organization," the statement read.

    READ MORE: Yulia Skripal Speaks - But There Are Still More Questions Than Answers

    Last week, 33 countries, mainly Western states and their allies, called for holding a special session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties in June, citing the need to uphold the global ban on chemical weapons. The news came in the wake of an alleged chemical attack in Syrian Douma and poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury.

    "The Russian party expresses its concern about the fact that the group of countries has decided not to make any efforts to lead the Organization out of the crisis and to work within the uniting agenda using the full potential of the review process but to convene a special CSP. We are certain that under the outwardly neutral wording of the agenda calling upon the upholding the global ban against chemical weapons use stands nothing more than concrete political goals leading to the further politicization of the Organization and widening of the split among its members," the statement said.

    READ MORE: Moscow Casts Doubt on Veracity of Yulia Skripal's Reuters Interview

    Labels of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen iside a damaged house in Douma in Damascus, Syria April 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Paris Talks: OPCW May Be Granted Power to Assign Blame for Chemical Attacks
    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in May that the real rationale behind the initiative to call a special OPCW session was the continuation of the anti-Russian and anti-Syrian campaigns.

    The situation around Syria escalated in the wake of the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma near Damascus, which reportedly took place on April 7. The alleged attack prompted the United Kingdom, France, and the United States to fire over 100 missiles on what they called the Syrian government’s chemical weapons sites, since the Western states accused Damascus of using hazardous substances against civilians. The claim has been firmly denied by the Syrian government.

    READ MORE: West 'Fears Economically Prosperous Russia Above All' - Scholar

    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury. The UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate the Skripals with what is believed by London to be the A234 nerve agent. Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse