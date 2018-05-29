Register
    U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood walks out in protest at Syria's presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland May 29, 2018

    US Delegation Walks Out as Syrian Envoy Starts Speaking at UN Disarmament Forum

    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    The United States delegation staged a walkout in protest at Syria's presidency of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.

    The US delegation left their seats as Hussam Edin Aala, the Syrian ambassador to the UN, opened the latest round of the conference.

    Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to UNOG Hussam Edin Aala on Tuesday began chairing the conference. However, United States has objected to Syria chairing the conference and reiterated its accusations that Damascus has allegedly used chemical weapons against its civilian population.

    READ MORE: NATO Weapons Found in Syria Suggest Preparation for Chemical Attack — Ex-General

    US Ambassador to UNOG Robert Wood called Damascus' chairmanship a "travesty." The United Kingdom supported the US protest against Syria assuming the chairmanship.

    READ MORE: Syrian State-Run Media Accuses US Intel of Staging Fake Chemical Attacks

    US Accusations Against Syria

    Earlier, the US and some of its allies accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7. The Syrian government and Russia have refuted the allegations, saying that it was staged by local militants and the White Helmets non-governmental organization. The Syrian government had also invited the experts from OPCW to investigate the reports.

    As soon as the reports on the alleged chemical attack started circulating in the Syrian opposition media, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation representatives inspected the location of the claimed attack and questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of chemical poisoning.

    Reacting to the non-confirmed reports, the United States, the UK and France launched missile strikes against Syria. The strike was launched on April 14, the same day the OPCW mission was set to visit the sites.

    READ MORE: US Slams Russian Veto After OPCW Syria Alleged Attack Probe Fails to Find Blame

    disrmament, UN, Hussam Edin Aala, Robert Wood, Syria, United States
