Register
16:08 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World

    UN Knew About Sexual Misconduct by Top Charities Since 2002 - Reports

    World
    Get short URL
    201

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was informed back in 2002 that workers from over 40 aid organizations could have been implicated in sexually exploitative relations with refugee children, yet did not take effective action, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing an unpublished UN report.

    According to the newspaper, the 84-page document was compiled by research teams working in refugee camps in West Africa for the UNHCR and Save the Children between 2001 and 2002.

    The report mainly included small local charities, however 15 international organizations, such as the UNHCR itself, the World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children, Medical Emergency Relief International (Merlin), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders), Care International, the International Rescue Committee, the International Federation of Red Cross Societies and the Norwegian Refugee Council, were also listed in the document.

    "[Aid workers were] among the prime sexual exploiters of refugee children, often using the very humanitarian assistance and services intended to benefit refugees as a tool of exploitation," the newspaper said, citing the report.

    The document stressed that the allegations could not be fully verified and required further investigation, noting, however, that their number indicated a critical scale of the problem.

    As the newspaper specified, details relating to claims against 67 people were submitted to UNHCR officials, and fewer than ten were dismissed as a result — none were prosecuted.

    The UNHCR wrote to all the NGOs and agencies which were mentioned in the report and notified them of the allegations. The United Nations also dispatched its investigators, and initiated "specific preventive and remedial actions."

    According to the newspaper, the report was undermined by Ruud Lubbers, the then UN high commissioner for refugees, who said in an interview with CNN back in 2002 that the allegations lacked evidence and were "not a reality."

    READ MORE: Not Lovin' It: McDonald's Sued by US Employees Over Workplace Sexual Harassment

    Recently, another prominent charity became the center of a scandal when it was revealed in February that members of Oxfam, who were engaged in dealing with the consequences of the major earthquake in Haiti in 2010, were involved in sexual misconduct, bullying and intimidation against local residents. Moreover, it was revealed that the charity had conducted its investigation into the situation back in 2011 but never disclosed its results.

    The scandal prompted several Oxfam employees, including Deputy Chief Executive Penny Lawrence, to resign.

    READ MORE: Journalist Says Turning a Blind Eye to Sexual Abuse Needs to Stop

    Tags:
    sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), West Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse