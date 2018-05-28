Erdogan Supporters Lash Out at French Magazine Over "Dictator" Cover

It’s been a tough week for the French weekly news magazine Le Point, which said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s supporters had subjected it to harassment and intimidation after the media outlet labelled him “The Dictator.”

“The Dictator. How far will Erdogan go?” – Le Point’s front page drew much attention over the weekend, as pro-Erdogan activists targeted newspaper kiosks in a bid to remove ads for the magazine.

“After a week of harassment, insults, intimidation and anti-Semitic slurs and threats towards us on social media, now has come the moment when supporters of the AKP [Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party] are attacking symbols of freedom of expression and diversity in the press,” Le Point wrote on its website.

Après Avignon: d'autres Turcs font enlever la Une du Point sur Erdogan, ici à Valence @Limportant_fr pic.twitter.com/fRxyqzXzLk — Waleed Al-husseini (@W_Alhusseini) 27 мая 2018 г.

TWEET: “After Avignon: other Turks remove Le Point’s front page on Erdogan here in Valence.”

The French weekly has also drawn parallels between the Turkish president and Adolf Hitler in an article entitled “Is Erdogan a new Hitler?” Le Point’s latest edition comes ahead of the presidential election in Turkey, set for June, with Erdogan running for a second term.

This is not the first time that European media makes an analogy between Erdogan and Hitler: in April 2017, the German newspaper Die Welt published an article comparing the high level of support for the Turkish president’s constitutional referendum on enhancing his powers with the support of Sudeten Germans for the Nazi leader in the 1930s.

In March 2016, German comedian Jan Bohmermann recited a “Defamatory Poem” about Erdogan during his show on German broadcaster ZDF, accusing the Turkish president of bestiality and pedophilia in a satirical manner.