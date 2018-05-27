US Delegation in Talks With N Korea on Possible Trump-Kim Summit - State Dept.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported that a US delegation, led by former special representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim, arrived in North Korea.

"A US delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "We continue to prepare for a meeting between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."

The day before, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the delegation from the US administration would go to Singapore, where President Donald Trump was expected to meet Kim Jong-un.

The statement was made two days after the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that the US leader was canceling their meeting in Singapore. However, the following day, the US president indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.

